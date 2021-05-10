BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 63.7% against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $49,186.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,305,259,358 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

