BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $156,530.00

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIZZCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $156,530.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BIZZCOIN Coin Profile

BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,755,725 coins. The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com . BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

