Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 2,562 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 6.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $149.20. 83,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,809. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $149.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.17.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.