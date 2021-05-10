Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,162,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.50. The stock had a trading volume of 57,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,805. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $156.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

