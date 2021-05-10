BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $858.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE:BLK traded down $16.38 on Wednesday, reaching $857.45. The stock had a trading volume of 566,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $788.71 and a 200 day moving average of $722.53. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

