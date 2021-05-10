BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $858.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $16.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $857.45. The company had a trading volume of 566,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,041. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $880.80. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $788.71 and its 200 day moving average is $722.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

