Blockstack (STX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.36 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00082864 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00075408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00065053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00105903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.89 or 0.00781625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00052758 BTC.

Blockstack (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

