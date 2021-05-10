Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Johnson Rice

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of BE opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,879. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $10,129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Analyst Recommendations for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

