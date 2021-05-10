Bluzelle One Day Trading Volume Tops $30.53 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $109.14 million and approximately $30.53 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00087104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00065722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.42 or 0.00811836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00107223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.42 or 0.09376131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00050309 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,934,224 coins. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.