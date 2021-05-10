BMO Capital Markets Increases Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Price Target to $48.00

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CORE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,448,000 after buying an additional 323,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after buying an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after buying an additional 148,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 3.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,672,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

