BMO Capital Markets Increases PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$4.25

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

TSE:PHX opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$176.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.60. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.59 and a 1-year high of C$3.82.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.89%.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks bought 79,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,238.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,735,600 shares in the company, valued at C$13,307,036. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$76,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,937 shares in the company, valued at C$376,817.30. Insiders bought 134,900 shares of company stock valued at $388,503 over the last ninety days.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.