BOLT Market Capitalization Achieves $10.82 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BOLT has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $666,996.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00082822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00105455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.69 or 0.00780213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.52 or 0.08864870 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

