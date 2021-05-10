Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Gap Up to $37.44

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.44, but opened at $38.73. Bonanza Creek Energy shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 1,107 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $834.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

