Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading 32% Higher This Week

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and approximately $554,070.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00085526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00065088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00107415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.75 or 0.00808776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.30 or 0.09126031 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

