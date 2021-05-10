Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,675.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKNG. Truist upped their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,327.08 on Thursday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,385.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2,167.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

