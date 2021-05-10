Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $3.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.32. The stock had a trading volume of 393,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,302. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 61.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 85.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 104.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after acquiring an additional 169,218 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

