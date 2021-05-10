Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLX. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CSFB boosted their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

BLX stock opened at C$36.09 on Thursday. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$26.75 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

