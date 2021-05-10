BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Increased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 37.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

