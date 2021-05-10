Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,308 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 140,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,918.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $3,719,073. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.12. The company had a trading volume of 74,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,190,758. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.