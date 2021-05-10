BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,625 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.32.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $83.10 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

