BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $54,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

NYSE DIS opened at $184.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

