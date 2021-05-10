BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 934 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Twilio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Twilio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

Twilio stock opened at $307.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.66. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.11 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

