Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,045,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

