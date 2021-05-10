Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.23.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.