Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.64 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post sales of $260.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.00 million and the lowest is $250.10 million. Ameresco reported sales of $223.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at $55,762,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $25,300,000. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRC opened at $53.00 on Monday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

