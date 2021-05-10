Brokerages Anticipate Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.34. Navistar International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

NAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. Navistar International has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navistar International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

