Brokerages Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Insiders sold a total of 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 292,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,509. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.