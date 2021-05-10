Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.94. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 308%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

TBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $90.89 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit