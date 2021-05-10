Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.94. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 308%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

TBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $90.89 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

