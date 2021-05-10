Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 374,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,528,000 after buying an additional 49,117 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after buying an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 12.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after buying an additional 237,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $51,768,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCBI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. 12,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,352. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

