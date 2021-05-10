Brokerages Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Post $0.86 EPS

Brokerages expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. BankUnited posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,866 shares of company stock valued at $518,633. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,504,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after buying an additional 311,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,841,000 after buying an additional 273,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after buying an additional 219,789 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after buying an additional 218,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,383. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

