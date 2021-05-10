Brokerages Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Oil States International reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 1,345.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 303,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Oil States International by 630.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 270,897 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. 46,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,354. The firm has a market cap of $414.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

