Brokerages Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Announce $6.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report earnings of $6.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.07. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $7.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $25.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.05 to $26.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $27.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.83 to $28.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,960 shares of company stock valued at $55,041,604. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24,441.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 99,231 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $562.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $377.27 and a twelve month high of $564.00.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

