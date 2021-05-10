Brokerages Expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.22. Rocky Brands posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rocky Brands.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 108.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $63.01. 2,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,976. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $458.78 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.