Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is $0.65. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SIX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

