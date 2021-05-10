Brokerages Expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Will Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will post $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Allstate’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.75. The Allstate reported earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full-year earnings of $12.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $14.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $13.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $373,392,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in The Allstate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL opened at $132.26 on Friday. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average of $108.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

