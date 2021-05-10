Brokerages Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEO. TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 483,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 468,565 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 769,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 402,923 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GEO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,775,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $726.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

