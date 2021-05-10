Brokerages Set Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) PT at $7.17

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 116.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 395,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,012. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

