Brokerages Set Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) PT at $16.50

Shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of WIFI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,854. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.17 million, a P/E ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

