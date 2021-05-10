Brokerages Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price at $32.42

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,576 over the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarGurus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after buying an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CarGurus by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after buying an additional 517,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

