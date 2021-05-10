Brokerages Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price at $36.21

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.32.

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,012 shares of company stock worth $9,487,824. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,028,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,635. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

