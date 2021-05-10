Brokerages Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price at $36.21

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.32.
A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,012 shares of company stock worth $9,487,824. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,028,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,635. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
