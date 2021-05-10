Brokerages Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) PT at GBX 55.57

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 55.57 ($0.73).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 38.24 ($0.50) on Friday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 70.85 ($0.93). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.16. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 6.13%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.00%.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

