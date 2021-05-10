Brokerages Set Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) PT at $14.00

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMLP. Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of HMLP stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $547.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

