Brokerages Set JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Target Price at €19.18

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.18 ($22.56).

DEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

EPA:DEC traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Wednesday, reaching €23.56 ($27.72). 173,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The company’s 50 day moving average is €21.40 and its 200-day moving average is €18.79.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit