Brokerages Set JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Target Price at €19.18

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.18 ($22.56).

DEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

EPA:DEC traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Wednesday, reaching €23.56 ($27.72). 173,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The company’s 50 day moving average is €21.40 and its 200-day moving average is €18.79.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

