Brokerages Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) PT at $179.00

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after buying an additional 204,465 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 63,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nevro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.04. 532,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Nevro has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.