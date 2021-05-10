Brokerages Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) PT at $64.83

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,101 shares of company stock worth $1,421,996 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after buying an additional 35,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.31. 219,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

