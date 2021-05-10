Brokerages Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $148.33

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.79. The company had a trading volume of 736,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,992,231. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average of $125.17. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

