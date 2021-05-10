Brokerages Set Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Target Price at $31.79

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 548,318.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 411,239 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.3% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 776,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 171,274 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,943,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after acquiring an additional 45,511 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

