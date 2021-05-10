Brokerages Set Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Target Price at $153.71

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

TPTX opened at $64.96 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,593 shares of company stock valued at $11,383,968. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,574,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Analyst Recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit