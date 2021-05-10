Brokerages Set Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Target Price at $153.71

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

TPTX opened at $64.96 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,593 shares of company stock valued at $11,383,968. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,574,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

