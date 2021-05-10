Brokers Issue Forecasts for ICF International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $93.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.08.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Insiders sold a total of 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,386,247 over the last three months. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.