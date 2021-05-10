Brokers Offer Predictions for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HARP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $22.42 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,661,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,187 shares of company stock worth $15,304,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

